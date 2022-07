Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

6 months contract with an option to go permanent

Base Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant IT Certificate/Degree/Diploma

3+ years Java Development Experience

1+ years Oracle PL/SQL Experience

Drivers Licence and own transport

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Java

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position