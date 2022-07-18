Java Developer (Mid-Snr)

Mid-Snr Java Developer – Mid-Senior Roles available
Flexible time US/SA Hours – Fully Remote Role – Ongoing Contract
One of clients based in the US is looking to employ Mid to Snr Java Developers to join their team working fully remote from South Africa.
More in detailed information will be presented by our client in their interviews.
If you are willing to work flexible US/SA overlapping hours, please continue reading.
As a Mid-Snr Java Developer, you should be well versed in one or many of the following standard or enterprise skills:
- Enterprise Java Bean (EJB)
- J2EE framework
- XML, jQuery, XSL
- Linux/Unix Windows Platform and Solaris
- Oracle database SQL and JDBC
- Java XML Parsing, Coding
- Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
- Perl and Python
- I Text for RTF Generation
- Java-based Web services
- Java Servlet Technology
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Software Development
- Good Communication Skills
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Some flexible work hours
– Flexibility to work form home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Flexitime
- Work From Home