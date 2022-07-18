Junior ICT Support Engineer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 18, 2022

Purpose of the Position:
The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the IT requirements of the organization as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.
  • Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.
  • Build and maintain full understanding of Interfront’s technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.
  • Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.
  • Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security- with special focus on client information security in particular).
  • Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).
  • Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience
  • 2+ years’ experience of desktop and server hardware
  • 2+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.
  • 2+ years’ experience with virtualisation with specific focus on VMware.
  • 2+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Exchange Server Environments.
  • Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless /VOIP and WAN technologies.
  • Experience working with and supporting internal end-users

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

  • Microsoft Azure and Office 365 exposure
  • Basic scripting experience – bash, python, power shell.
  • Monitoring solutions such as Zabbix, PRTG
  • Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)
  • Experience in patch management solutions (WSUS)
  • Rolling out and support of open source solutions
  • Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.
  • Strong hands-on experience with and knowledge of fire walling and traffic management.
  • Hands on experience with backup products i.e Backup Exec and Veeam Backup and Replication.
  • Foundation level certification in Mikrotik, N+ International and/or Cisco a must.
  • Basic exposure to SAN storage environment IBM administration.
  • 2+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments.
  • Microsoft certification a plus (MCSE).
  • Certification in Linux and/or Windows a plus.
  • Certification in VMware VCP a plus.
  • Certification in Azure a plusPersonal Profile
  • Strong troubleshooting skills.
  • Organized, structured and attention to detail.
  • Ability to work in a team or alone.
  • Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.
  • Self-starter.
  • Customer focused.
  • Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Windows
  • LAN
  • Wireless
  • WAN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

