Lead Enterprise Architect – Rosebank/ Hybrid – R1.65m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A JSE listed entity in the financial markets business are after an exceptional Lead – Enterprise Architecture to join their progressive and data driven team. You will be working in a relaxed and engaging work environment that believes in moving forward and aims to become bolder, more curious, and more responsive

In this role you will be required to build and evolve the Enterprise Architecture practice by introducing and implementing a repository of frameworks, guidelines and associated collateral that is required to continually improve the quality of business capabilities and outcomes that are delivered by each architect across the Group forming part of the

Community of Practice, in alignment to leading industry practices

Experience / Technical competencies required:

Post Graduate Diploma in Generic Management

Degree Information Technology

Financial services specifically Investment Banking

2 years plus experience in General Management and the associated areas therein

8 -10 years Proven exposure to Information Technology Architecture

Change Management (HR)

Continuous Process Improvement

Learning and Development Implementation

Learning and Development Strategy

Managing Knowledge Assets

People Strategy Development

Research

Talent Management

Reference Number for this position is GZ55300 which is a permanent position offering up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

