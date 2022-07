Microsoft Dynamics Project Manager at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandown

We are looking for an amazing Senior Project Manager with Microsoft Dynamics experience to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience across various Industries whilst working hybrid, this role is for you!

Project Manager – Hybrid Work Model

Experience with development in Microsoft Dynamics an advantage

Experience with development of ISV products

Experience working in Agile environment

Relevant tertiary qaulification

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics

ISV

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position