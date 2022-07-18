Microsoft Dynamics Project Manager at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Senior Project Manager with Microsoft Dynamics experience to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience across various Industries whilst working hybrid, this role is for you!
Project Manager – Hybrid Work Model
- Experience with development in Microsoft Dynamics an advantage
- Experience with development of ISV products
- Experience working in Agile environment
- Relevant tertiary qaulification
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics
- ISV
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma