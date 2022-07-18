PMO Analyst III

Position Purpose:

The purpose of the PMO Analyst role is to support the IT PMO unit by tracking, analyzing, and reporting on multiple programs and projects to ensure effective monitoring and governance of IT projects and its interdependencies which contribute toward the delivery of the company strategic priorities. The role pro-actively initiates, leads, and executes improvements in Project, Program and Portfolio planning, scheduling, reporting and governance in alignment with the PMO framework. The role engages with the respective portfolio, programme, or project delivery team manager on an ongoing basis to collect, collate and analyses the information required to effectively manage their program/projects including work stream reporting. The role provides key input into the organizational project and program management workforce planning by managing resource management tools and reporting. Duties of the role also include creation of dashboards and analytical reports as well as ongoing maintenance of portfolio management tools.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field – (essential)

Project Management Certification (for example PMP, PRINCE2, CAPM, MSP) – (essential).

Experience:

+4 years’ experience in a project management environment in a large organisation, working as a project/portfolio analyst, project management officer or a similar role – (essential).

Experience managing multiple projects and pulling together multiple schedules into a master schedule and/or interfacing with other teams managing different schedules – (essential).

Strong proficiency in MS Office with hands on experience of enterprise project and portfolio management tools (PWA, Microsoft Project Professional/Online, SharePoint) – (essential).

Strong understanding of Business Intelligence tools and proven experience in developing and maintaining interactive reports, visualizations and dashboards in Power BI with M and DAX – (essential).

Experience in a retail, FMCG or supply chain / logistics environment – (desired).

Job objectives:

Define planning and reporting standards for programs and projects to enable ease of unified reporting at a portfolio level.

Ensure the required level of PMO governance and control is applied to the assigned project/programs in alignment with the PM framework.

Provide support for developing project plans to project managers; ensuring estimates aligns with the company standards, milestones are in coordination with the contractual requirements, inter-dependencies logically defined, and the plans/schedules overlay are qualified to be utilized for reporting.

Provide roadmap delivery reports including categorization of the projects, dependency between projects, scoring and prioritization of the projects and programs in each business area.

Develop comprehensive reports and maintain the integrity of KPIs to bring visibility to the organisation in all aspects of portfolio, program, and project management.

Ensure execution of accurate reporting including engaging with the project team to collect and collate the required information to produce weekly/monthly/quarterly dashboards, metrics, and reports. Analyze the information provided, identify areas that require focus, make appropriate recommendations, and prepare clear, concise, timely and accurate reports/presentations required for effective monitoring and decision-making by the relevant Senior Management/Project Approval Committee.

Execute the financial disciplines required to effectively manage projects and track budgets.

Monitor the schedule, evaluate, and report on project progress, as well as deviations to all project stakeholders.

Contribute toward the ongoing development and improvement of the PMO service, systems, processes, tools, and templates provided to all programmes and projects.

Constantly evaluate/assess the PMO strategy (i.e., Lean Portfolio) and provide appropriate tooling and reporting to support the PMO strategic roadmap.

Implement, improve, and maintain IT demand and resource management reporting and associated processes to ensure resource demand is accurately forecasted and represented across the entire IT portfolio and compare planned times with actual time spent per project.

Maintain the single point of reference for projects related to organizational change management and training deployment and implementation and track any conflicting work and resourcing requirements.

Assist the PMO team in project auditing and governance to ensure all processes and practices adhere to the standards and follow defined best practices.

Use the company systems to update and maintain Master data schedule on MS PPM, SharePoint, and other systems.

Work as part of the PMO team to deliver a high level of customer service to stakeholders by providing support and skills development

Knowledge & Skills:

Demonstrable knowledge and understanding of the principles and frameworks of successful project management including sound knowledge of project planning, scheduling and control principles and practices – (essential).

Working knowledge or understanding of Business Intelligence tools and utilizing it in building interactive reports (preferably Power BI) – (essential).

Desired Skills:

retail

interactive reports

visualizations and dashboards in Power BI with M

DAX

