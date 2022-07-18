Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

The Purpose:
A Hybrid role of project management (PM) and business analysis (BA). is open. The candidate will project manage various new business opportunities and products being onboarded by the company.
Minimum Requirement’s:
- Degree (Business)
- Minimum of 3 years business analysis experience
- Minimum of 3 years project management experience
Responsibilities:
- Project Management
- Planning and Scoping
- Project Execution
- Business Analysis
- Stakeholder management
- Revenues and Costs
Behavioral (COMP)
- Accuracy
- Professional
- Resilient
- Stress tolerance
- Team Player
- Time Management
N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Process Management
- Cost Management
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Business Analysis
- Business value chain
- Project plan
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree