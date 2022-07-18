Project Manager (PrCPM) at Assegai Recruitment (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

An excellent opportunity for a Project Manager (PrCPM) to join a leading engineering consultancy’s Johannesburg team.

Key responsibilities and tasks the role delivers

Prepare and maintain an open items tracker and ensure these are closed out on time

Produce RFI’s for information required from client and track close out

Track issue of professional team drawings and relevant information as required by client drawing and documents list (DDL) per stage. Ensure all client comments are closed out for client sign-off of each stage.

Track BIM360 document reviews and close out of comments

Track contractor information required schedule, ensure professional team are aware of upcoming documents that need to be issued for construction and monitor that these are issued on time.

Attend regular site visits (weekly) during construction to keep an eye on quality.

Track quality issues during construction and ensure quality reports are produced by relevant professionals after site visits

Produce progress reports as required

Chair and minute design meetings

Deal with all design related communication

Provide backup information to justify change requests for client approval

Attend project meetings as required.

Hold a regular weekly meeting with the main contractor contracts director during construction to discuss any concerns from either side so that these can be addressed before they become issues.

Requirements:

Civil Engineering degree or similar engineering degree

10 or more years experience in engineering project management

Registered with SACPCMP and / or PMI as a Professional Project Manager

Advanced proficiency in project management tools, Microsoft Office: Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Outlook, BIM360, Fieldlens

