Project Manager (PrCPM) at Assegai Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Jul 18, 2022

An excellent opportunity for a Project Manager (PrCPM) to join a leading engineering consultancy’s Johannesburg team.

Key responsibilities and tasks the role delivers

  • Prepare and maintain an open items tracker and ensure these are closed out on time
  • Produce RFI’s for information required from client and track close out
  • Track issue of professional team drawings and relevant information as required by client drawing and documents list (DDL) per stage. Ensure all client comments are closed out for client sign-off of each stage.
  • Track BIM360 document reviews and close out of comments
  • Track contractor information required schedule, ensure professional team are aware of upcoming documents that need to be issued for construction and monitor that these are issued on time.
  • Attend regular site visits (weekly) during construction to keep an eye on quality.
  • Track quality issues during construction and ensure quality reports are produced by relevant professionals after site visits
  • Produce progress reports as required
  • Chair and minute design meetings
  • Deal with all design related communication
  • Provide backup information to justify change requests for client approval
  • Attend project meetings as required.
  • Hold a regular weekly meeting with the main contractor contracts director during construction to discuss any concerns from either side so that these can be addressed before they become issues.

Requirements:

  • Civil Engineering degree or similar engineering degree
  • 10 or more years experience in engineering project management
  • Registered with SACPCMP and / or PMI as a Professional Project Manager
  • Advanced proficiency in project management tools, Microsoft Office: Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Outlook, BIM360, Fieldlens

Desired Skills:

  • project management
  • bim360
  • Project budget
  • Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position