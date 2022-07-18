Project Manager (PrCPM) at Assegai Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

An excellent opportunity for a Project Manager (PrCPM) to join a leading engineering consultancy’s Johannesburg team.
Key responsibilities and tasks the role delivers
- Prepare and maintain an open items tracker and ensure these are closed out on time
- Produce RFI’s for information required from client and track close out
- Track issue of professional team drawings and relevant information as required by client drawing and documents list (DDL) per stage. Ensure all client comments are closed out for client sign-off of each stage.
- Track BIM360 document reviews and close out of comments
- Track contractor information required schedule, ensure professional team are aware of upcoming documents that need to be issued for construction and monitor that these are issued on time.
- Attend regular site visits (weekly) during construction to keep an eye on quality.
- Track quality issues during construction and ensure quality reports are produced by relevant professionals after site visits
- Produce progress reports as required
- Chair and minute design meetings
- Deal with all design related communication
- Provide backup information to justify change requests for client approval
- Attend project meetings as required.
- Hold a regular weekly meeting with the main contractor contracts director during construction to discuss any concerns from either side so that these can be addressed before they become issues.
Requirements:
- Civil Engineering degree or similar engineering degree
- 10 or more years experience in engineering project management
- Registered with SACPCMP and / or PMI as a Professional Project Manager
- Advanced proficiency in project management tools, Microsoft Office: Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Outlook, BIM360, Fieldlens
Desired Skills:
- project management
- bim360
- Project budget
- Project resources
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree