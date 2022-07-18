Security Analyst at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Observatory

Our client is looking for a great Security Analyst to joing their team.

If you are looking to build your experience across various sectors, this role is for you.

Requirements:

Comptia: CYSA, CASP, S+

CISSP / CSSP / CISM

Microsoft Security: SC-200, SC-300, SC-400, AZ-500, MS-500

McAfee: ePO Specialist, ESM Specialist

Trend: Apex 1, Deep Security

Symantec: Administration of Symantec Endpoint Protection 14

Splunk: Enterprise Certified Admin

Mimecast: Gladiator

Palo Alto: Prisma Certified Cloud Security Engineer

AWS: Certified Security – Specialty

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

