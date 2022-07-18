Security Analyst at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Observatory

Our client is looking for a great Security Analyst to joing their team.
If you are looking to build your experience across various sectors, this role is for you.
Requirements:
- Comptia: CYSA, CASP, S+
- CISSP / CSSP / CISM
- Microsoft Security: SC-200, SC-300, SC-400, AZ-500, MS-500
- McAfee: ePO Specialist, ESM Specialist
- Trend: Apex 1, Deep Security
- Symantec: Administration of Symantec Endpoint Protection 14
- Splunk: Enterprise Certified Admin
- Mimecast: Gladiator
- Palo Alto: Prisma Certified Cloud Security Engineer
- AWS: Certified Security – Specialty
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years