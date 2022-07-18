Security Analyst at Sabenza IT

Jul 18, 2022

Our client is looking for a great Security Analyst to joing their team.

If you are looking to build your experience across various sectors, this role is for you.

Requirements:

  • Comptia: CYSA, CASP, S+
  • CISSP / CSSP / CISM
  • Microsoft Security: SC-200, SC-300, SC-400, AZ-500, MS-500
  • McAfee: ePO Specialist, ESM Specialist
  • Trend: Apex 1, Deep Security
  • Symantec: Administration of Symantec Endpoint Protection 14
  • Splunk: Enterprise Certified Admin
  • Mimecast: Gladiator
  • Palo Alto: Prisma Certified Cloud Security Engineer
  • AWS: Certified Security – Specialty

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position