Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Benefits and Payments experience.

a) Qualifications Required:

A three (3) year tertiary qualification (NQF 6 or higher) in i.e. (Information Technology or Computer Sciences or Information Systems)Certificate in Business Analysis or Business Process Re-engineering.

b) Experience:

The BA with five (5) years’ or more experience of ICT business case and user requirements specification development

c) The following is the Job Summary of a BA required:

Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into specifications;

Business process re-engineering to improved services rendered;

Effectively communicate business specifications to internal IT developers and external IT consultants;

Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes;

Conduct Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions with relevant business areas and ICT project team members to gather and validate requirements;

Conduct feasibility studies and gap analysis to determine the most efficient way forward in delivering the business solutions;

Provide inputs and advice during the definition phase to the project scope statement;

Compile, validate and facilitate approval of business and system requirements;

Present use cases and technical documents to IT staff to ensure business requirements are adequately reflected in technical planning documents;

Research subject matter of functional areas to demonstrate a high level of expertise to bridge business requirements and IT solutions;

Evaluate unit test results and test cases to ensure alignment with agreed business requirements and maintain the requirements traceability matrix;

Support business during user acceptance testing sessions by demonstrating new functionality so as to record and validate scope alignment and document any new requirements;

Contribute to organizational change management strategies where developed systems impact the business processes functions;

Evaluate if the solution delivered addresses the business requirements

Desired Skills:

business analyst

payments

benefits

ICT business case

User requirements

process re-engineering

FTi

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

