Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Benefits and Payments experience.
If you have what it takes, apply below:
a) Qualifications Required:
- A three (3) year tertiary qualification (NQF 6 or higher) in i.e. (Information Technology or Computer Sciences or Information Systems)Certificate in Business Analysis or Business Process Re-engineering.
b) Experience:
The BA with five (5) years’ or more experience of ICT business case and user requirements specification development
c) The following is the Job Summary of a BA required:
- Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into specifications;
- Business process re-engineering to improved services rendered;
- Effectively communicate business specifications to internal IT developers and external IT consultants;
- Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes;
- Conduct Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions with relevant business areas and ICT project team members to gather and validate requirements;
- Conduct feasibility studies and gap analysis to determine the most efficient way forward in delivering the business solutions;
- Provide inputs and advice during the definition phase to the project scope statement;
- Compile, validate and facilitate approval of business and system requirements;
- Present use cases and technical documents to IT staff to ensure business requirements are adequately reflected in technical planning documents;
- Research subject matter of functional areas to demonstrate a high level of expertise to bridge business requirements and IT solutions;
- Evaluate unit test results and test cases to ensure alignment with agreed business requirements and maintain the requirements traceability matrix;
- Support business during user acceptance testing sessions by demonstrating new functionality so as to record and validate scope alignment and document any new requirements;
- Contribute to organizational change management strategies where developed systems impact the business processes functions;
- Evaluate if the solution delivered addresses the business requirements
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- payments
- benefits
- ICT business case
- User requirements
- process re-engineering
- FTi
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years