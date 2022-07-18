Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jul 18, 2022

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Benefits and Payments experience.

If you have what it takes, apply below:

a) Qualifications Required:

  • A three (3) year tertiary qualification (NQF 6 or higher) in i.e. (Information Technology or Computer Sciences or Information Systems)Certificate in Business Analysis or Business Process Re-engineering.

b) Experience:
The BA with five (5) years’ or more experience of ICT business case and user requirements specification development

c) The following is the Job Summary of a BA required:

  • Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into specifications;
  • Business process re-engineering to improved services rendered;
  • Effectively communicate business specifications to internal IT developers and external IT consultants;
  • Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes;
  • Conduct Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions with relevant business areas and ICT project team members to gather and validate requirements;
  • Conduct feasibility studies and gap analysis to determine the most efficient way forward in delivering the business solutions;
  • Provide inputs and advice during the definition phase to the project scope statement;
  • Compile, validate and facilitate approval of business and system requirements;
  • Present use cases and technical documents to IT staff to ensure business requirements are adequately reflected in technical planning documents;
  • Research subject matter of functional areas to demonstrate a high level of expertise to bridge business requirements and IT solutions;
  • Evaluate unit test results and test cases to ensure alignment with agreed business requirements and maintain the requirements traceability matrix;
  • Support business during user acceptance testing sessions by demonstrating new functionality so as to record and validate scope alignment and document any new requirements;
  • Contribute to organizational change management strategies where developed systems impact the business processes functions;
  • Evaluate if the solution delivered addresses the business requirements

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • payments
  • benefits
  • ICT business case
  • User requirements
  • process re-engineering
  • FTi

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

