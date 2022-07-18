SENIOR DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR

JOB PURPOSE:
To design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Maintenance and Support:
– Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.
– Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth projections.
– Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.
– Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that all requirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.
– Develop and maintain database documentation.
High availability and Disaster Recovery:
– Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.
– Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for the environment.
– Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.
– Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.
– Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.
Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right user.
Development / Maintenance:
– Familiarity with programming languages API
– Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.
– Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other IT support teams.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
– Minimum 5 years of database administration experience
– ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification
– Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate
(MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.
o MS SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Windows 2016 – 2022
Advantageous:
– ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification
– PowerShell proficiency
– Power BI experience
– Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.
– Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.
– Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.
– Experience in designing SQL Databases
– Experience in SQL Migrations
– Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s
– Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
– Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about the real underlying needs of the customer beyond those expressed initially
– Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation
– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others
– Organisational Commitment – Act to support the organisation’s mission and goals
– Commitment to professional learning – Keeps up to date with international trends that will have an impact on the field of expertise
– Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well
– Analytical thinking – Identifies multiple elements of a problem and breaks down each of those elements in detail, showing causal relationships between them
– Achievement Orientation – Sets and works to meet challenging goals
– Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the centre are not missed
WORKING CONDITIONS:
Will be required to work long hours when necessary.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL / COBIT
- Power BI
- SQL Migrations