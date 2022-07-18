SENIOR DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR

JOB PURPOSE:

To design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:



Maintenance and Support:

– Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.

– Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth projections.

– Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.

– Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that all requirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.

– Develop and maintain database documentation.

High availability and Disaster Recovery:

– Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.

– Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for the environment.

– Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.

– Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.

– Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.

Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right user.

Development / Maintenance:

– Familiarity with programming languages API

– Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.

– Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other IT support teams.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

– Minimum 5 years of database administration experience

– ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification

– Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate

(MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.

o MS SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Windows 2016 – 2022

Advantageous:

– ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification

– PowerShell proficiency

– Power BI experience

– Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.

– Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.

– Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.

– Experience in designing SQL Databases

– Experience in SQL Migrations

– Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s

– Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

– Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about the real underlying needs of the customer beyond those expressed initially

– Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation

– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others

– Organisational Commitment – Act to support the organisation’s mission and goals

– Commitment to professional learning – Keeps up to date with international trends that will have an impact on the field of expertise

– Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well

– Analytical thinking – Identifies multiple elements of a problem and breaks down each of those elements in detail, showing causal relationships between them

– Achievement Orientation – Sets and works to meet challenging goals

– Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the centre are not missed

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Will be required to work long hours when necessary.

Desired Skills:

ITIL / COBIT

Power BI

SQL Migrations

Learn more/Apply for this position