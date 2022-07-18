Senior Solution Architect at Reverside

Key responsibilities:

Provide solution architecture services for projects within the ESD Programme

• Develop the solution architectures for projects within the ESD Programme and Department and the end-to-end delivery of solutions for ESD.

• Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) with roadmaps to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.

• Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, solution architecture, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.

• Take accountability for the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business, and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (quality control).

• Ensure that the enterprise meets the requirements for reuse, compliance to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.

• Develop and evaluate requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

• Evaluate the responses to RFIs and RFPs to determine appropriate solution components for the ICT solution architecture.

Knowledge, experience and personal competencies

Education and experience:

• An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent.

• A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

• Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

• Experience with facilitating workshops.

• Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.

Additional requirements

• Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

• Thought leadership.

• Stakeholder management.

• Risk management.

• Problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

ESD

RFI

RFP

Solutions Architecture

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

