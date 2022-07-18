Service Desk Agent at Merchants

SERVICE DESK AGENT

Our company is looking for Service Desk Agent to join the team.

The purpose of the position is to provide a customer-dedicated Service Desk team to register

tickets within the prescribed IT Service Management (ITSM) tool and to classify reported

incidents, requests and queries with the client’s products and undertake immediate efforts to

restore service for the client.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Resolving tickets, where possible, or allocating to the relevant 2nd line expert resolver

team for resolution

Providing positive confirmation that queries and/or incidents have been resolved

Liaising with the company’s incident management team in respect of major incidents and

owning the subsequent follow-ups with affected clients

Completing usage reports

Conduct data loading processes

Ensure client satisfaction feedback and remedial actions

Continuously improve service offering

Participate in Service Acceptance activities that require Service Desk Services to ensure Service Desk is capable of on-boarding

Deliver a professional and efficient (first) interface between the company and clients/customers

Analyses and interprets calls ensuring that the classification, prioritization and escalation of the requests are correct

Ensure that all user details are correct and that discrepancies are to be rectified

Ensures all oral and written communication consistently demonstrates a professional and friendly tone, maintaining faultless grammar and spelling standards

Offers a solution-based approach to all customer interactions tailored to the needs of the individual customer

Responds to all customers with willingness and appropriate tone and language

Ensures own product, system, process and policy knowledge is current

Identifies and documents gaps and/or inaccuracies and/or better ways of working with respect to Standard Operating Procedures

Takes accountability and responsibility for incident management as per ITIL standards and best practices

Operational Efficiencies

Managing the client interactions with the company’s systems and products, prioritising based on business impact including client queries and/or incidents relating to the following:

Access to Customer systems and products

Product “How do I?”

Product data including Business Information and Consumer Information products

Software errors and codes

Software issues

Connectivity

Certificate Renewals

Adheres to scheduled shifts, rostered start/end/break times and any scheduled activities

Is available to manage all customer interactions as rostered within parameters, inclusive of calls, emails and other tasks

Takes care to ensure own safety and health at work, and to avoid adversely affecting the safety or health of any other person at work

Brings any out-of-line situations to the attention of management, including equipment failure

Adheres to all Service Desk Policies, Procedures, Codes of Conduct and legislative requirements

Resolves all client/customer queries within acceptable time frames

Meet and exceed productivity and client/customer satisfaction targets, as well as any other performance tarte

When any issue is required to be escalated, it will be escalated to the Team Leader as a 1st point of escalation

Minimum experience required:

NQF Level 4 qualification

0-6 months experience in Customer Service / Call Centre / Service Desk

Knowledge / Awareness of ITIL highly advantageous

Desired Skills

Customer service orientation (L2)

Planning and Organising (L2)

Adaptability (L2)

Multitasking

Problem Solving (L2)

Oral and Written Communication (L2)

Technical Expertise (L2)

Attention to detail

Questioning and Probing

Knowledge sharing

Teamwork (L2)



1st Line

HelpDesk Experience

Call Logging

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

