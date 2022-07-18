Service Desk Agent at Merchants

SERVICE DESK AGENT
Our company is looking for Service Desk Agent to join the team.
The purpose of the position is to provide a customer-dedicated Service Desk team to register
tickets within the prescribed IT Service Management (ITSM) tool and to classify reported
incidents, requests and queries with the client’s products and undertake immediate efforts to
restore service for the client.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
- Resolving tickets, where possible, or allocating to the relevant 2nd line expert resolver
- team for resolution
- Providing positive confirmation that queries and/or incidents have been resolved
- Liaising with the company’s incident management team in respect of major incidents and
- owning the subsequent follow-ups with affected clients
- Completing usage reports
- Conduct data loading processes
- Ensure client satisfaction feedback and remedial actions
- Continuously improve service offering
- Participate in Service Acceptance activities that require Service Desk Services to ensure Service Desk is capable of on-boarding
- Deliver a professional and efficient (first) interface between the company and clients/customers
- Analyses and interprets calls ensuring that the classification, prioritization and escalation of the requests are correct
- Ensure that all user details are correct and that discrepancies are to be rectified
- Ensures all oral and written communication consistently demonstrates a professional and friendly tone, maintaining faultless grammar and spelling standards
- Offers a solution-based approach to all customer interactions tailored to the needs of the individual customer
- Responds to all customers with willingness and appropriate tone and language
- Ensures own product, system, process and policy knowledge is current
- Identifies and documents gaps and/or inaccuracies and/or better ways of working with respect to Standard Operating Procedures
- Takes accountability and responsibility for incident management as per ITIL standards and best practices
Operational Efficiencies
- Managing the client interactions with the company’s systems and products, prioritising based on business impact including client queries and/or incidents relating to the following:
- Access to Customer systems and products
- Product “How do I?”
- Product data including Business Information and Consumer Information products
- Software errors and codes
- Software issues
- Connectivity
- Certificate Renewals
- Adheres to scheduled shifts, rostered start/end/break times and any scheduled activities
- Is available to manage all customer interactions as rostered within parameters, inclusive of calls, emails and other tasks
- Takes care to ensure own safety and health at work, and to avoid adversely affecting the safety or health of any other person at work
- Brings any out-of-line situations to the attention of management, including equipment failure
- Adheres to all Service Desk Policies, Procedures, Codes of Conduct and legislative requirements
- Resolves all client/customer queries within acceptable time frames
- Meet and exceed productivity and client/customer satisfaction targets, as well as any other performance tarte
- When any issue is required to be escalated, it will be escalated to the Team Leader as a 1st point of escalation
How to apply
Sign up and complete a profile on [URL Removed]
Minimum experience required:
NQF Level 4 qualification
0-6 months experience in Customer Service / Call Centre / Service Desk
Knowledge / Awareness of ITIL highly advantageous
Desired Skills
Customer service orientation (L2)
Planning and Organising (L2)
Adaptability (L2)
Multitasking
Problem Solving (L2)
Oral and Written Communication (L2)
Technical Expertise (L2)
Attention to detail
Questioning and Probing
Knowledge sharing
Teamwork (L2)
Desired Skills:
- 1st Line
- HelpDesk Experience
- Call Logging
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric