Snr K2 Full Stack Developer – Braamfontein – 36 Month Contract at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng

National Public Entity; a key contributor to South Africa’s constitutional democracy, providing quality legal services to indigent and vulnerable persons. The organisation has a national footprint in all nine [URL Removed] Entity is a credible employer of choice, boasting Top Employer SA accreditation for 13 consecutive years. We offer an exciting Employment Value Proposition with opportunities for development, career growth and an inspiring workplace.

KEY OUTPUTS

Interpret, Specify and Provide solutions to Business and Information Needs in respect of system development

Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs

Use industry standard techniques and methodologies in acquiring client requirements

Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management policy.

Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications

Monitor, track and report on projects progress

Liaise with various administrators to coordinate the tracking of incidents and change requests

Manage own development and efficiency in the IS environment

Provide 2nd line Application Support

Expected to work extended hours when the need arises.

Minimum Requirements

Snr K2 Full Stack Developer – Braamfontein – 36 Month Contract

COMPETENCIES (SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & ATTRIBUTES) REQUIRED

Minimum of Five (5) years relevant working experience in an Information Technology (IT) Field.

A recognized Grade 12 certificate plus a three (3) year Computer qualification obtained at a University / Technikon.

K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification

Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus.

Experience with Agile or Agile-based development methodologies is preferred

Programming skills:

5 years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)

3 years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart Objects

3 years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard

2 years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)

2 years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher

ADDITIONAL

In depth knowledge of Systems Programming and Business processes

Ability to create and implement innovative solutions.

Ability to work collaboratively and negotiate effectively for problem resolution.

Highly motivated and dependable.

Ability to work independently with minimal inputs/supervision.

Ability to transfer skills

Effective working relationship with the IS team.

Excellent analytical skills, business acumen and the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet demanding deadlines and manage projects

