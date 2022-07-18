Systems Engineer

We have a great opportunity available for a Systems Engineer with at least 7 years’ experience as a Systems Engineer in a Windows Server based environment, Windows Active Directory, HP and Dell Server, Network Architecture and Design.

Office based position

Location – Parktown

Mandatory vaccination policy

We have a great opportunity available for a Systems Engineer with at least 7 years’ experience as a Systems Engineer in a Windows Server based environment, Windows Active Directory, HP and Dell Server, Network Architecture and Design.

Office based position

Location – Parktown

Mandatory vaccination policy

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Windows Active Directory

HP Server

Dell Server

Network

Architecture

Design

Learn more/Apply for this position