1st Line Support Engineer (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENSURE the timely resolution of all service and support related requests providing superior customer service as the next 1st Line Support Engineer sought to by a cutting-edge Cloud Solutions Specialist. The role will be based in Joburg or Cape Town. Accountability, follow-through and feedback are critical components to the job’s success. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 and 1+ year’s suitable work experience. Any prior experience/exposure to the following will prove beneficial – Network Configuration; Linux (Centos/Ubuntu); VoIP applications (Asterisk, FreePBX, Elastix, Vicidial, QueueMetrics etc.); exposure to one or more VoIP and IP Telephony technologies: SIP, DNS, RTP, IP-PBX, IP devices; experience with WAN/LAN/system monitoring tools (Nagios, Zabbix etc.) & Network Diagnostic skills (using checklists).

Re-active customer support: via e-mail and telephone.

Investigate and resolve assigned customer fault reports.

Ensure that records, systems and knowledge within the area of responsibility are up to date and maintained at all times (Workflows, Support Desk process documentation and other).

Administrative Tasks: Accurately maintain updated status of customer faults on ticketing system etc.

Escalation of faults to 2 nd Level Support where appropriate.

Level Support where appropriate. Incident investigation, diagnosis, resolution and documentation.

Advise relevant parties on measures to be taken (if any) to prevent the problem from occurring again.

Build and maintain operational excellence.

Develop and maintain customer confidence in the company’s Service and Support.

Ensure incident documentation is kept accurate and updated at all times.

Hardware / Software / Network troubleshooting and logging of trouble tickets.

Monitor incident and problem details, including the configuration items affected.

Pro-active and daily health checks: customer- and internal systems.

React on system alerts to address problems.

Software service configuration.

System based reporting.

Verify system and data backup integrity on a regular basis.

Work standby on a roster basis and according to the company’s policy and process.

Proactively remain abreast of industry knowledge.

Self-study and research in order to develop both technical and soft skills.

Active knowledge-sharing with colleagues.

Essential –

Matric/Grade 12.

1+ Years’ relevant work experience.

Advantageous –

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Network Configuration.

Linux (Centos / Ubuntu) exposure.

Experience with VoIP applications (Asterisk, FreePBX, Elastix, Vicidial, QueueMetrics etc.).

Exposure to one or more VoIP and IP Telephony technologies: SIP, DNS, RTP, IP-PBX, IP devices.

Experience with WAN / LAN / system monitoring tools (Nagios, Zabbix etc.).

Network Diagnostic skills (using checklists).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Always accountable with strong follow-through skills.

Excellent telephone skills.

Computer literate.

Organised.

Attention to detail.

Patient and diplomatic.

Team Player.

Analytical with strong problem-solving ability (logical thinker).

Hardworking and conscientious.

Enthusiastic / confident / professional.

Passion for delivery and service.

Ethical.

Must thrive in fast moving environment.

