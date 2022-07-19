Business Analyst at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

My client, a leading IT Consulting Company in Durban is looking for a Business Analyst who comes from a technical or systems analyses background. My client only uses cutting-edge technologies to build and maintain many products. They are genuine people who are obsessed with quality, learning and change.

Core purpose

The Business Analyst will guide businesses in improving processes, products, services, and systems through data analysis. These agile workers straddle the line between IT and the business to help bridge the gap and improve efficiency by implementing a software solution.

The Business Analyst will identify requirements via industry standard analysis techniques such as data flow modeling, workflow analysis, and functional decomposition analysis. The Analyst will solicit requirements through interviews, workshops, and/or existing systems documentation or procedures.

Key duties and responsibilities:

Analysis and Solution Definition

Quickly understands the business issues and data challenges of client’s organization and industry

Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into business and technical requirements

Identifies client organization’s strengths and weaknesses and suggests areas of improvement

Gathers, prepares, reviews, and edits requirements, specifications, business processes, and recommendations related to the proposed solution

Develops functional specifications and system design specifications

Qualifications and Experience:

IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent qualification

3+ years of business analysis experience on medium to large projects

2+ years of previous developer or database administrator experience is essential

Strong facilitation skills. Must be able to elicit requirements from various personalities across the organization

Experience with working to deadlines and the ability to work under pressure

Knowledge of standard IT practices related to business application development/implementation

Proficiency with the SDLC processes

Technical Understanding

Databases and MSSQL

Software development

Technical Recommendation and Testing

Coordinates testing efforts

Ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on, and resolved in a timely manner

Works with client personnel to identify required changes

Communicates needed changes to the development team

Client Management

Develops relationships with client personnel that fosters client ties

Manages client expectations effectively

Project Management

Assists in the enforcement of project deadlines and schedules

Ability to manage multiple projects

Takes input from supervisor and appropriately and accurately applies comments/feedback

Communicates and applies project standards

Manages resources in accordance with the project schedule

Consistently delivers high-quality services to our clients

Documentation

Must be able to produce strong, quality documentation with versioning

