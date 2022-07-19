C # React Full Stack Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Output/Core Tasks:
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Document changes implemented and programs
- Updates of data model documentation
- Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provision of user guides / training material
- Provide hands-on training for own system
- Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
- Correct errors / bugs in production
Requirements:
- 1. Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
- 2. Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation
- 3. Knowledge:
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
- Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
- .NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] Core
- MVC, MCF, LinQ
- HTML, CSS, XML
- JavaScript, JQuery, Json
- Ajax
- SQL and /or Express
- Angular
- React
- Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols
- Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)
- Understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
- Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
- Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts
- Understanding Planning, Software design,
- Software Quality and metrics
- High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
- 4. Competencies:
- Strong analytical & numerical ability
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality Assurance orientation
- Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning
- Building and Maintaining relationships
- Customer Service
- Adaptability
- Strong teamwork orientation
Desired Skills:
- C
- React
- Full