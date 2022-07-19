C # React Full Stack Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Jul 19, 2022

Output/Core Tasks:

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented and programs
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provision of user guides / training material
  • Provide hands-on training for own system
  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors / bugs in production

Requirements:

  1. 1. Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

  1. 2. Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

  1. 3. Knowledge:

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
    • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
    • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
      • .NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] Core
      • MVC, MCF, LinQ
      • HTML, CSS, XML
      • JavaScript, JQuery, Json
      • Ajax
      • SQL and /or Express
      • Angular
      • React

  • Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols
  • Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)
  • Understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
  • Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
  • Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts
  • Understanding Planning, Software design,
  • Software Quality and metrics
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation

  1. 4. Competencies:

  • Strong analytical & numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality Assurance orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning
  • Building and Maintaining relationships
  • Customer Service
  • Adaptability
  • Strong teamwork orientation

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • React
  • Full

Learn more/Apply for this position