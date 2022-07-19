CloudSmiths and DotModus merge

CloudSmiths has merged with DotModus to form an omnichannel customer journey company that will operate under the CloudSmiths brand.

Launched in 2010, DotModus specialises in Google Cloud Data Analytics and Google Cloud Infrastructure. It is also a Gold Microsoft partner with a client portfolio comprising media, mining, retail, financial services and pharmaceutical multinationals across South Africa, the UK and the USA.

CloudSmiths is a Salesforce Cloud Reseller and Implementation Partner that specialises in the deployment and integration of the Salesforce platform and its solutions into third-party applications. Its current client portfolio includes leading South African banks, telcos and retailers.

Both companies are members of Dynamic Technologies, an evolutionary software and technology group of 12 companies across South Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom and the USA. The merged entity will spearhead the world’s major cloud technologies in the group.

It will also offer clients a one-stop solution for businesses seeking to use data driven insights to create exceptional customer experiences, helping their clients build great relationships with their target audiences.

CloudSmiths’ CEO Jason Timm, who holds a seat on the EMEA Salesforce Partner Advisory Board for Cloud Resellers, will lead the merged business in the same capacity. With over 20 years of software engineering and technology experience, DotModus CEO, Thomas Fowler, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer in the new company, and both businesses’ full staff compliments will be a part of the new business.

“Both businesses already offer complementary services to our clients, many of whom we collaborate on today. We also have a shared ethos of placing our clients and their customers at the centre of our world,” Timm explains. “There are significant synergies between CloudSmiths and DotModus, with each business needing the specialist skills the other offers. For us to continue growing, a merger made perfect business sense.”

The merged entity will be home to over 250 of South Africa’s leading technology professionals, positioning it as South Africa’s largest one-stop service provider offering a comprehensive range of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and customer journey solutions that make it possible for its clients to own the entire customer experience and data journey.

“Our merger brings together two successful businesses to form an entity that can provide our customers with market-leading customer experience solutions coupled with extensive data insight capabilities. I’m really excited about the complementary skills sets and solutions our new company can offer our clients,” concludes Fowler.