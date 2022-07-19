DCC wins at APC for Schneider Electric MEA Awards

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been awarded the highly contested Leading Edge Award for Distribution 2021 at the recent APC by Schneider Electric MEA Secure Power President’s Club Partner Awards held in Slovenia.

The ICT distributor’s APC by Schneider Electric sales continue to show tremendous growth in South Africa and the award is undoubtedly indicative of the team’s hard work and dedication in a very competitive marketplace.

“It is a wonderful recognition by APC by Schneider Electric and certainly demonstrates that we’re on right track by providing comprehensive edge solutions to the local channel,” says Pieter Gouws, APC product specialist at DCC.

“The team worked incredibly hard and together with APC by Schneider Electric we continue to deliver solutions that meet our customer’s expectations.”

DCC has been an official APC distributor for more almost 20 years and is responsible for the company’s range of secure power technologies single-phase UPSs and edge computing edge computing solutions such racks, PDUs (power distribution units) and NetBotz access control sensors.