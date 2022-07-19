Econz Wireless partners with 4Sight Dynamics Africa

Econz Wireless has appointed JSE-listed 4Sight Holdings as a distributor of its products throughout the Middle East, Central Europe, and Africa regions.

The partnership will allow mutual customers to take advantage of already commercially available bi-directional integrations and imports and export reporting between the Econz Wireless Timecard platform and 4Sight Dynamics Payroll Product offerings.

“This provides a true ‘Mobile punch to payroll’ offering for customers with remote field staff across multiple verticals. The relationship between Econz and payroll providers like 4Sight Dynamics Africa start with our customers who need to improve workflow, reduce paper and payroll processes time from the field, supervisors and payroll managers and other office staff, allowing them to work on other productive activities. This sustains optimal company growth while ensuring cost savings for the business,” say Chantelle Maartens, Econz Director of Sales.

“4Sight Dynamics Africa has developed a unique, specialized channel-focused business model on business applications with hundreds of expert resellers across Middle East, Central Europe, and Africa regions. It therefore offers us an unparalleled opportunity to access resellers who are genuinely active, understand our unique selling and product propositioning and can successfully take Econz products to market.”

4Sight Dynamics Africa falls into 4Sight’s Channel Partner Cluster, one of their four distinct business clusters. This Channel Partner Cluster has highly skilled resources dedicated to managing and growing its business partners.

Denzil Moorcroft, Sales Director Channel Partners at 4Sight, says he is delighted to welcome Econz Wireless as a partner. “Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) like Econz Wireless are critical members of the business applications ecosystem and play a vital role in enabling end users to maximize returns on their investment,” he says. “Econz Wireless offers innovative solutions to common business challenges, and our channel of specialist resellers across Middle East, Central Europe, and Africa regions is well positioned to take them into the expanding business environment.”

“Our channel is key in our go-to-market strategy – as experienced, business-focused resellers, they build close relationships with end users to understand their needs, and ISVs like Econz Wireless develop the solutions that add immense value. The end result is a powerful ecosystem that delivers the business benefit that end users want,” Moorcroft concludes.