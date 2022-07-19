Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Full Stack Developer

The opportunity that awaits you:

Do you enjoy developing applications from start to finish? Have a look at this opportunity! In an exciting environment you will conduct full lifecycle application development. If you are the successful candidate, you will become a part of a company that is always up to date with the latest technologies, and you will use the latest technologies while working on interesting projects.

Your key responsibilities:

The successful candidate will run the full lifecycle of a project. As the successful candidate you will design develop, test, install, and maintain software systems. You will have the opportunity to integrate related projects, review software and assist in the mentoring of Junior Developers.

Our required expertise:

4-8 years of Full Stack Development experience.

4-8 years of JavaScript, C# and .Net.

Solid SQL experience.

Solid experience working with Web APIs/Rest APIs.

Experience with Aurelia or Angular would be advantageous.

Your reward:

R 800 000 – R 850 000 per annum.

