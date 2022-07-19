Fullstack Developer (Johannesburg or Cape Town) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Join Us in Becoming the Best Bank in the World!

We appoint people for their potential and continuously look for talented, driven individuals to help us innovate and evolve the banking industry. That’s why we focus on finding the right people for the right jobs. We love what we do – it takes a great team, commitment, and dedication to build a brand that we are proud of and that our clients trust.

We’re a bank, but we’re more than that too. We believe that banking is about people and that there’s a simpler way to bank, and that by helping our clients manage their financial lives better, we enable them to live better.

At Capitec, we offer our best by being a CEO in every situation – we always put the Client first, act with Energy and take Ownership. And to support people in being their best, Our Employee Value Proposition offers every member of our team value by encouraging their involvement in our organisation, creating cohesive teams, and providing growth opportunities as well as employee benefits and savings. We make it priority to ensure that each Capitec person feels known, valued, focused, and has the opportunity to grow.

Purpose Statement

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries

Experience

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the Front and Back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.

Experience in the following development languages:

Frontend Languages:

• JavaScript (ReactJS, [URL Removed]

• CSS (SCSS, Bootstrap)

• HTML

Backend Languages:

• ASP.NET Framework with MVC design pattern

• (C#, .NET, Optimizely CMS)

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Competencies

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Adhering to Principles and Values

* Analysing

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

React

