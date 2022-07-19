Functional Analyst

Jul 19, 2022

Introduction

The purpose of the role is to assess Business requirements and document functional specifications for developers. The Candidate will also assist with gaps resolution.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Identify business rules and data mapping requirements.
  • Translate business needs in to Technical and functional specifications for developers and vendors
  • Collaborate with Business Analysts, UX designers and developers as well as with Architects
  • Provide a functional analytical service using Web sequence flow, JIRA and SAFE methodologies
  • Provide direction to testing resources and oversight to test scripts, scenarios and cases
  • Investigate issues and formulate or assist with finding solutions
  • Assist with solution design

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • B Comm degree in Commercial, IT or Supply chain
  • 3 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Experience working with CIAM, CDN API and mobile development
  • Ability to cooperate in and Agile projects environment
  • Knowledge of Jira and Web sequences.

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Web Sequences
  • API
  • CDN
  • Analytics
  • Data Management
  • Data mapping

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position