Functional Analyst

Introduction

The purpose of the role is to assess Business requirements and document functional specifications for developers. The Candidate will also assist with gaps resolution.

Duties & Responsibilities

Identify business rules and data mapping requirements.

Translate business needs in to Technical and functional specifications for developers and vendors

Collaborate with Business Analysts, UX designers and developers as well as with Architects

Provide a functional analytical service using Web sequence flow, JIRA and SAFE methodologies

Provide direction to testing resources and oversight to test scripts, scenarios and cases

Investigate issues and formulate or assist with finding solutions

Assist with solution design

Desired Experience & Qualification

B Comm degree in Commercial, IT or Supply chain

3 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience working with CIAM, CDN API and mobile development

Ability to cooperate in and Agile projects environment

Knowledge of Jira and Web sequences.

Desired Skills:

Jira

Web Sequences

API

CDN

Analytics

Data Management

Data mapping

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

