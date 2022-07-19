Functional Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Introduction
The purpose of the role is to assess Business requirements and document functional specifications for developers. The Candidate will also assist with gaps resolution.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Identify business rules and data mapping requirements.
- Translate business needs in to Technical and functional specifications for developers and vendors
- Collaborate with Business Analysts, UX designers and developers as well as with Architects
- Provide a functional analytical service using Web sequence flow, JIRA and SAFE methodologies
- Provide direction to testing resources and oversight to test scripts, scenarios and cases
- Investigate issues and formulate or assist with finding solutions
- Assist with solution design
Desired Experience & Qualification
- B Comm degree in Commercial, IT or Supply chain
- 3 years’ experience in a similar role
- Experience working with CIAM, CDN API and mobile development
- Ability to cooperate in and Agile projects environment
- Knowledge of Jira and Web sequences.
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Web Sequences
- API
- CDN
- Analytics
- Data Management
- Data mapping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund