Future of Education summit explores digital future

The past few years have shown that the traditional approach to education is unsustainable, with technology opening up new platforms for learner engagement.

On Friday 29 July from 10h30am to 15h30, prominent academics and business leaders will engage with this year’s theme The Pathway to Digital Transformation at the virtual hosting of the 8th Annual Future of Education Summit, by CNBC Africa in partnership with Forbes Africa.

Attendance is free of charge.

“The Future of Education forum has been established to bring thought leaders from around the world together to discuss the all-important subject of tertiary education so that through an exchange of ideas, we are able to provide solutions to the growing unemployment and the future needs of our continent,” says Rakesh Wahi, co-founder of the ABN Group and founder of the Future of Education Summit.

“This year’s forum theme is The Pathway to Digital Transformation in a post-Covid world. Panellists will unpack the learnings and provide a pathway for organisations experiencing an increased need to transition their operating models to the future needs of students, staff and campus infrastructure.”

The 2022 Future of Education panel topics

Digital Transformation in Education – The pandemic has transformed ways of working, living, and relating on a global level. The education sector had to adapt, driven by the need to digitalise education and training to remain competitive and provide high-quality education. The panel will address the barriers and challenges faced by higher education institutions, technological resources and methodologies they have used to effect the necessary transformation, and provide insights that can be applied to the digitalisation of education.

Lessons from Covid & Developed World Transformation Strategies for African Education – Universities had to come to terms with the rapid change and adoption of technologies. These advancements influence social e-trends towards digitalisation. However, like all other revolutionary changes, digital transformation involves intense adjustment. The changes in the socio-economic-education system resulting from the globalised economy impacted higher education in terms of standard, decentralization, virtual and independent learning. Panellists will address how viable developed-world digital transformation strategies are in developing countries.

Technology Challenges in Teaching and Learning – “Education was a driver for technological advances following the industrial revolution, which led to a sustained period of prosperity. But during the digital revolution, technology has outgrown and outpaced changes in education. When the demands and development of technology exceed the education and skills of children and adults, there can be a gap in productivity and prosperity.” – Goldin & Katz. Panellists will address matters of training, tech support, capital cost, cybersecurity issues, academic integrity issues, and specialised support roles.

Impact of Technology on Capacity Building, Regulation and Accreditation – The panellists will explore the challenges of capacity building while adhering to regulatory stipulations for accreditation requirements. As education systems respond to new societal, economic and digital needs, schools and higher education institutions are on the front line of change. The focus will be on effective delivery of policy and practice in building teacher skills, partnerships as well as digital skills and emotional well-being of students.

The Schools Business (Digital Transformation in Formal K-12 schooling, supplementary tutoring) – Increased online learning, the advance of mobile networks and need for flexibility in learning has led to the emergence of mobile learning. Technology enables new approaches to how learning is delivered and assessed, and can make certain pedagogic approaches viable and scalable. Panellists will discuss how there will be an increase in demand of personalised experiences through a digital means.

The 2022 Future of Education speakers and panellists

The Future of Education summit always attracts a high calibre of local and international speakers, and this year is no different. Some of the leaders in education that will be welcomed this year include (among many others):

Prof Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University in the United Kingdom who will be giving the keynote address;

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg who will provide a one-on-one discussion on the topic, Transformation in the Education Sector;

Prof Seth Kunin, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Curtin University in Australia who will join the panel discussion on the topic Digital Transformation in Education; and

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO of Spark Schools in South Africa who will join the panel discussion on The Schools’ Business.

To book your place at the free-to-attend Future of Education webinar, register here https://hopin.com/events/future-of-education-summit-29-july-2022.