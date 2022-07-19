Johannesburg
One of our clients within the Logistics/Courier industry is looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team
Key Responsibilities
- Programming of software development as required by the business
- Responsible for the lifecycle of the implemented software including planning, designing, developing, testing and implementing
- Research new technologies and the value they could add to the company
Minimum Requirements
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Degree in computer science or business information technology or equivalent.
- 3 – 5 Years full time development experience in C#
- 3 – 5 Years SQL server experience
- Must have knowledge of PHP and e-commerce frameworks (Magento, WordPress)
- Must be able to write desktop applications
- Must be able to develop web applications
- Must have knowledge in ASP.net MVC
- Must know JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap and some angular
- Some knowledge of Java SE
- Must have a valid Code 8 drivers licence and own transport
