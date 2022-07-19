Intermediate C# Developer

Johannesburg

One of our clients within the Logistics/Courier industry is looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team

Key Responsibilities

Programming of software development as required by the business

Responsible for the lifecycle of the implemented software including planning, designing, developing, testing and implementing

Research new technologies and the value they could add to the company

Minimum Requirements

Matric (Grade 12)

Degree in computer science or business information technology or equivalent.

3 – 5 Years full time development experience in C#

3 – 5 Years SQL server experience

Must have knowledge of PHP and e-commerce frameworks (Magento, WordPress)

Must be able to write desktop applications

Must be able to develop web applications

Must have knowledge in ASP.net MVC

Must know JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap and some angular

Some knowledge of Java SE

Must have a valid Code 8 drivers licence and own transport

