Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jul 19, 2022

Johannesburg
One of our clients within the Logistics/Courier industry is looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team
Key Responsibilities

  • Programming of software development as required by the business

  • Responsible for the lifecycle of the implemented software including planning, designing, developing, testing and implementing

  • Research new technologies and the value they could add to the company

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric (Grade 12)

  • Degree in computer science or business information technology or equivalent.

  • 3 – 5 Years full time development experience in C#

  • 3 – 5 Years SQL server experience

  • Must have knowledge of PHP and e-commerce frameworks (Magento, WordPress)

  • Must be able to write desktop applications

  • Must be able to develop web applications

  • Must have knowledge in ASP.net MVC

  • Must know JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap and some angular

  • Some knowledge of Java SE

  • Must have a valid Code 8 drivers licence and own transport

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • C# developer
  • information technology
  • logistics

