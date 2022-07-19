iOS Developer

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a iOS Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5 years working experience in building native iOS applications.

Experience with the following is important:

Building native iOS applications in Swift that:

Have multiple screens

Handle login and authentication

Integrate with Rest API’s using JSON and other media types (images and video)

Control video playback

Display alerts

Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters

Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired

Work on iPhone and iPad

Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout

Uses customized UI controls

Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs

Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages

Work in an online/offline mode

Don’t waste time, apply now.

Desired Skills:

swift

login and authentification

REST

API

UI control

Learn more/Apply for this position