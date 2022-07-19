iOS Developer

Jul 19, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a iOS Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 5 years working experience in building native iOS applications.
  • Experience with the following is important:
  • Building native iOS applications in Swift that:
  • Have multiple screens
  • Handle login and authentication
  • Integrate with Rest API’s using JSON and other media types (images and video)
  • Control video playback
  • Display alerts
  • Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters
  • Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired
  • Work on iPhone and iPad
  • Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
  • Uses customized UI controls
  • Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs
  • Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages
  • Work in an online/offline mode

Desired Skills:

  • swift
  • login and authentification
  • REST
  • API
  • UI control

