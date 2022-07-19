iOS Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a iOS Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 5 years working experience in building native iOS applications.
- Experience with the following is important:
- Building native iOS applications in Swift that:
- Have multiple screens
- Handle login and authentication
- Integrate with Rest API’s using JSON and other media types (images and video)
- Control video playback
- Display alerts
- Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters
- Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired
- Work on iPhone and iPad
- Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
- Uses customized UI controls
- Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs
- Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages
- Work in an online/offline mode
