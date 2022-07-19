IT Technician at AFSOL Public Transport (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape George

Our company wants to appoint an IT Technician who will be responsible to technically support our team. This position is based in George

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for maintaining all aspects of the office’s network systems

Responsible for all IT support – new systems, software and hardware upgrades

Fault finding, troubleshooting and resolving software / hardware issues

Ensuring that laptops and desktops are set up accordingly with all the necessary applications

Setting up printing access as well as Wi-Fi access points

Guess Network Wi-Fi access

Conduct daily IT operations and preventative maintenance

Responsible for Cable management / network infrastructure / Wifi Infrastructure / VPN

Responsible for monitoring and protecting networks from viruses and malware

Responsible for NAS storage / backups / database recoveries

Software license monitoring

Between 3 – 4 years’ experience in the IT field

Ability to work under pressure with attention to detail

The ability to work with minimal supervision

Problem solving/troubleshooting skills

Ability to think proactively and have a strong dynamic approach

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise good judgement and protecting confidential information.

Valid driver’s license code 8 (essential)

Must be willing to travel

Must be willing to work after hours / standby / weekends if need be

Be available immediately

Must reside in George, Western Cape/ surrounding area

Salary is negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+

Windows Server

Dhcp

DNS

Group policies

CompTIA N

Vmware

HyperV

SQL

Microsoft BI

CCTV

IP

Eset

Mikrotik

Winbox

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position