IT Technician at AFSOL Public Transport (Pty) Ltd

Our company wants to appoint an IT Technician who will be responsible to technically support our team. This position is based in George

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for maintaining all aspects of the office’s network systems

Responsible for all IT support – new systems, software and hardware upgrades

Fault finding, troubleshooting and resolving software / hardware issues

Ensuring that laptops and desktops are set up accordingly with all the necessary applications

Setting up printing access as well as Wi-Fi access points

Guess Network Wi-Fi access

Conduct daily IT operations and preventative maintenance

Responsible for Cable management / network infrastructure / Wifi Infrastructure / VPN

Responsible for monitoring and protecting networks from viruses and malware

Responsible for NAS storage / backups / database recoveries

Software license monitoring

Between 3 – 4 years’ experience in the IT field

Ability to work under pressure with attention to detail

The ability to work with minimal supervision

Problem solving/troubleshooting skills

Ability to think proactively and have a strong dynamic approach

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise good judgement and protecting confidential information.

Valid driver’s license code 8 (essential)

Must be willing to travel

Must be willing to work after hours / standby / weekends if need be

Be available immediately

Must reside in George, Western Cape/ surrounding area

Salary is negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+

Windows Server

Dhcp

DNS

Group policies

CompTIA N

Vmware

HyperV

SQL

Microsoft BI

CCTV

IP

Eset

Mikrotik

Winbox

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

