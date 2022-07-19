IT Technician at AFSOL Public Transport (Pty) Ltd

Our company wants to appoint an IT Technician who will be responsible to technically support our team. This position is based in George
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for maintaining all aspects of the office’s network systems
- Responsible for all IT support – new systems, software and hardware upgrades
- Fault finding, troubleshooting and resolving software / hardware issues
- Ensuring that laptops and desktops are set up accordingly with all the necessary applications
- Setting up printing access as well as Wi-Fi access points
- Guess Network Wi-Fi access
- Conduct daily IT operations and preventative maintenance
- Responsible for Cable management / network infrastructure / Wifi Infrastructure / VPN
- Responsible for monitoring and protecting networks from viruses and malware
- Responsible for NAS storage / backups / database recoveries
- Software license monitoring
- Between 3 – 4 years’ experience in the IT field
- Ability to work under pressure with attention to detail
- The ability to work with minimal supervision
- Problem solving/troubleshooting skills
- Ability to think proactively and have a strong dynamic approach
- Good interpersonal skills
- Ability to exercise good judgement and protecting confidential information.
- Valid driver’s license code 8 (essential)
- Must be willing to travel
- Must be willing to work after hours / standby / weekends if need be
- Be available immediately
- Must reside in George, Western Cape/ surrounding area
- Salary is negotiable depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+
- Windows Server
- Dhcp
- DNS
- Group policies
- CompTIA N
- Vmware
- HyperV
- SQL
- Microsoft BI
- CCTV
- IP
- Eset
- Mikrotik
- Winbox
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate