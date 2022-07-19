Java Developer

The opportunity that awaits you:

Are you a self-sufficient Java Developer who is interested in the FinTech industry? We have the opportunity for you! Join a company that offers a people-focused culture and come learn in an exciting and challenging environment.

Your key responsibilities:

The successful candidate will work on both old and new systems, as well as run and maintain them. You will be responsible for the Backend systems of the company, navigate through various systems and ensure that desired performance levels are met. This will be done by coding, testing, coordinating, implementing, and documenting.

Our required expertise:

5 years of Soap API Software Development.

5 years of experience using Java, Spring Boot, Rest, Linux platforms, CI/CD, and Scrum framework.

A self-starter who takes initiative and has strong communication and time management skills.

The ability to work on more than one project at a time.

Your reward:

R 700 000 – R 720 000 per annum

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

Linux

CI/CD

REST

SOAP

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

