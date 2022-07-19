Junior Business Process Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

JOB PURPOSE

The Process Analyst will be responsible for Engaging with different levels of business stakeholders to enable effective process mapping to agreed standards within agreed timelines.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

· Engaging with business stakeholders to obtain sufficient information to map processes

· Mapping to WesBank Standard and Analysis on all processes for the FML M3 Project

· Obtaining sign off on all processes mapped on Nimbus

· Obtaining Business sign off on DIM compliance requirements

· Post Project Handover to Business

· Weekly Modelling status updates on progress using reporting template

· Effective planning and Managing project timelines

WORKING CONDITIONS

The Candidate will be expected to work onsite when required by the PMO or Management.

A fair amount of the project meetings will be held via Teams and the Candidate should have the required infrastructure at home to enable them to work effectively.

Should this infrastructure not be available the candidate will be expected to work from onsite for the duration of the contact.

QUALIFICATIONS

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

· Good use of Microsoft Office and Teams to communicate and engage effectively.

· Experienced in using Nimbus Process Mapping tool

· Experience of working on at least 2 Project

· Able to report on progress and compile reports

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

· Six Sigma green or black belt

MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

· Matric with experience

PREFERRED EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

· Six Sigma green or black belt

· Business Analysis qualification

· Process Engineering qualification

REQUIRED SKILLS

· Good working experience of Microsoft Office and

· Experienced in using Nimbus Process Mapping tool

· Report writing

Desired Skills:

Nimbus

Microsoft office

Report writing

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

