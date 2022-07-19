Junior Software Tester

The Role: We are recruiting a Junior Software Tester to join our team in Irene, Centurion .

As a Junior Software Tester you will be accountable for new and existing application testing, interpreting business requirement specification and translating it into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solutions.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric with testing qualification

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in IT and/or accredited Project Management qualification

Experience required:

Experience in the implementation of HR & Payroll modules. Domain knowledge of HR and Payroll

Basic understanding functional and technical knowledge and expertise

Domain and industry knowledge of the customer he / she is serving

Understanding of the functionality of our product and services / similar products

SQL skills (advantageous)

Documentation skills

Other experience: Application testing, Training, Facilitation and Documentation, Financial / Payroll experience advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:

System Testing (Identify what to test and determine the prerequisites and test criteria) (all new and changed functionality must go through rigorous user training) for which no technical skills are required

System Documentation (Documenting functionality as well as user training documentation)

System Training (Providing end user training on changed and new functionality)

Project assistant (Providing support to Project Managers on liaison with customer, updating and distribution of Project plans)

Record expected test results

Identify and obtain the necessary test material

Follow written test case/ specifications

Compare achieved results against expected result

Record results and log defects

Provide status reports as agreed upon with all stakeholders.

