Midweight Digital Analyst at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in the Advertising industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Midweight Digital Analyst.
Requirements:
- Relevant degree in advertising.
- 3 to 4 years’ experience.
- Critical thinking/ Metacognition.
- The ability to think about a plan of action.
- The ability to maintain and monitor the plan of action.
- Online media marketing.
- Analysis and report building.
- Communication skills.
- Time management
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Mathematics – digital marketing analysts look at numbers daily to analyze all of the efforts put into digital marketing, which requires strong mathematical skills
- Develop paid media strategies and implement paid media (social media and google).
- Update and maintain ad management platforms and tools.
- Review and validate data integrity, quality, and accuracy.
- Preparing reports (in data studio) and presentations.
- Analyze customer behavior, marketing trends, digital media and platform performance and derive marketing insights and recommendations from this.
- Analyze and report on SEO with recommendations for improvement.
- Improve the agency’s SEO capabilities.
- Develop ad hoc analysis (snapshot reports for troubleshooting).
- Identify potential process improvements and improvements in areas within digital marketing for optimal performance.
