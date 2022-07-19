Midweight Digital Analyst at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in the Advertising industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Midweight Digital Analyst.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Relevant degree in advertising.

3 to 4 years’ experience.

Critical thinking/ Metacognition.

The ability to think about a plan of action.

The ability to maintain and monitor the plan of action.

Online media marketing.

Analysis and report building.

Communication skills.

Time management

Duties and Responsibilities:

Mathematics – digital marketing analysts look at numbers daily to analyze all of the efforts put into digital marketing, which requires strong mathematical skills

Develop paid media strategies and implement paid media (social media and google).

Update and maintain ad management platforms and tools.

Review and validate data integrity, quality, and accuracy.

Preparing reports (in data studio) and presentations.

Analyze customer behavior, marketing trends, digital media and platform performance and derive marketing insights and recommendations from this.

Analyze and report on SEO with recommendations for improvement.

Improve the agency’s SEO capabilities.

Develop ad hoc analysis (snapshot reports for troubleshooting).

Identify potential process improvements and improvements in areas within digital marketing for optimal performance.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

