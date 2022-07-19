Network Manager

The purpose of the job is to manage and maintain the Information System Network Infrastructure, data center, and network security and also provide technical support, and user training on best practices to ensure governance in the ICT environment.

As a Network Manager, you will be responsible for:

To manage IT infrastructure (server rooms, server software, switches, cabling, routers, firewalls, UPS, generators, cameras, etc.) and IT systems, ensuring that infrastructure (through vendors) is well maintained for efficient business operations and that the system Administration Plan is adhered to;

To update end-user machines and all servers with the latest software patches, including antivirus, as well as third-party applications to ensure machine protection and that machines function optimally;

To manage the company backup solution, ensuring backups are made on time and routinely verifying the integrity of such backups by restoring backups on a weekly and monthly basis.

To implement and maintain the companies firewalls in order to prevent access violations;

To maintain and communicate the IT Access Control Plan and secure data at rest and in transit by effectively applying required security measures and constant monitoring to ensure the protection of data against internal and external security breaches.

To maintain and control the physical user access system (Impro) to ensure optimal physical security at all times on an ongoing basis.

To design and maintain an IT Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan to reduce the adverse impact of possible downtime on the business and to ensure that mission-critical applications are functional in case of disaster

SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE BASE:

The successful candidate will have the following essential qualifications, competencies, and skills:

Postgraduate Diploma/Honours Degree in Information Communication & Technology at NQF Level 8

Certification in CISM (Certified Information System Manager), CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate), and CISSP (Certified InformationSystems Security Professional) will be an added advantage

A minimum of 7 years experience in network management, of which 3 years must be in LAN/WAN, ICT Governance, Security Networks(routers/switches/firewalls), ICT Helpdesk support, and Supervisory/Specialist.

Training and Knowledge areas:

Knowledge of all related legislations impacting and influencing the functioning of the Medical Scheme company

Knowledge of Generators, UPS, and Data Centre Maintenance

Knowledge of Domain Controller, Servers (Linux and Windows)

Knowledge of cloud infrastructure

Knowledge of routers and switches/firewalls§ Knowledge of LAN/WAN security features

Technical Skills and Behavioural Attributes:

Proficiency in TCP/IP/Routers/Switches/Firewalls;

Conducting ICT (Data) Backup and Restore;

Server operating systems and security;

Project Management

People management and conflict resolution;

Communication, interpersonal, presentation, and report writing;

Hardware and software management.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

