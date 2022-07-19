Network & Systems Administrator at Private

Jul 19, 2022

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Act as a mentor for the Helpdesk Technician and share knowledge in order to up-skill the individual
  • Assist users with mobile and remote connections and communications
  • Assist with third party connections up to platform level
  • Execute office duties such as receiving goods from suppliers and the regions, scheduling and packing items for the courier services
  • Execute on the employment contract at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description
  • Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Sage, Microsoft, EMC, Data Domain, etc
  • Keep users informed when a call is open and cannot be closed, confirming the anticipated resolution time
  • Maintain and manage Microsoft System centre components installed
  • Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
  • Operate helpdesk and log calls
  • Maintain and action asset movement tasks, such as tagging, transfers, and disposals.
  • Operate within an SLA between business and IT
  • Perform daily, routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files, and provide reports to Senior Network admin on schedule
  • Rotate job roles with the Helpdesk support
  • Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support
  • Take instruction on ad hoc tasks from senior administrator as and when required to meeting the requirements.
  • Support users with login and passwords
  • Set up and configure workstations and servers when needed, as well as perform routine maintenance
  • Support users with windows issues
  • Windows Server support (VMware and HyperV)

Qualifications

  • Suitable IT qualification.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in network administration and related functions
  • Certification in disciplines such as Cisco CCNA, CompTIA Network+ or Microsoft certifications in Windows Server and Windows Client
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2016, 2019 – Highly skilled
  • Microsoft Active directory – Highly skilled
  • Hyper V management – Highly skilled
  • DHCP, DNS – Highly skilled
  • Microsoft Office 365 – Highly skilled
  • Linux – Highly skilled
  • Meraki and Checkpoint firewalls – medium
  • Microsoft Teams – medium
  • Backup management (Data Protection Manager) – medium
  • Microsoft Azure – Highly skilled
  • VOIP Telephony – bonus

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

  • Excellent communication and writing skills
  • Ability to work with all levels of business – from shop floor to executive
  • Strong analytical capabilities
  • Strong attention to detail, with focus on proactive steps in order to minimise unnecessary comebacks.
  • Have a creative mindset
  • DR Systems understanding
  • SNMP knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • IT Qualification
  • 5 Years Network Admin Experience
  • CISCO CCNA
  • COMPTIA
  • Microsoft Certification
  • Windows Server
  • Windows Client
  • Linux
  • Microsoft Teams
  • Azure
  • VOIP Telephony

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

