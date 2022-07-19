New channel director will help Cybereason expansion

Cybereason, the XDR company, has appointed Chantél Hamman as its new channel director focused on growing the company’s presence across sub-Saharan Africa.

Hamman, who has almost 20 years of experience, will work with existing and prospective partners on programs to grow their margins and revenues.

In addition, she will help expand the current regional channel community by delivering differentiated value to joint customers through the Cybereason Defence Platform. Cybereason recently outperformed every participating company in round four of the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations.

“Make no mistake that cyber adversaries are persistent and undeterred by most of the ancient security products being used by end user organisations to stop sophisticated threats across Sub Saharan Africa,” says Hamman.

She says Cybereason’s operation centric approach to eliminating cyber threats dramatically reduces the time it takes to stop threats from days or weeks to minutes.

“My focus is to enable the highly skilled and educated ecosystem of current strategic partners, while also recruiting prospective partners across the region helping increase their market share and our number of joint customers.”

Most recently, Hamman was the Senior Territory Partner Manager for Citrix Systems, where she developed action plans to increase partners’ market share margins.

Prior to Citrix, Hamman initiated marketing strategies to enhance partner revenue with Palo Alto Network’s distributor Obscure Technologies. She previously held other channel positions with Three6Five Network Technologies, Networks Unlimited and Storage Technology Services.

“Chantél is a significant addition to our South African team and is responsible for end-to-end channel execution and enhancing the overall go-to-market strategy with our most strategic partners,” said Brandon Rochat, Cybereason sales director for Africa.

“Cybereason is committed to the joint collective effort with our partners to end cyberattacks against our joint customers and we all look forward to enhancing our presence throughout Africa through Chantél’s efforts,” he concludes.