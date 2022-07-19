New non-executive director for Stanchion

Stanchion Payment Solutions has announced the appointment of Sandy Baker as an independent non-executive director of the company.

Baker has more than 30 years’ experience in finance, corporate finance and governance in the fintech, biotech and impact investing sectors. She also has more than a decade of experience as an executive and non-executive director, sitting on numerous boards.

“Sandy’s skillset and expertise will add significant value and diversity to our board, and we are delighted to welcome her,” says Stanchion CEO Steve Kirrage. “Sandy’s insights from her impressive executive career together with her significant experience gained on the board of numerous companies will help Stanchion continue with its proven strategy for growth.”

“We look forward to drawing on Sandy’s extensive corporate governance knowledge and experience and are confident she will add balance to the board,” says Kirrage.