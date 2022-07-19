Oracle PL/SQL Developer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing dimensional models.

Requirements gathering.

Creating requirements & QA documentation.

Designing and implementing complex ETL packages.

Participating in design and code reviews.

Maintaining and supporting the current systems.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 – 7 years experience with the following:

Oracle PL/SQL.



MySQL.



MariaDB PL/SQL.

AWS experience.

Dimensional modelling.

Preferred experience:

Korn shell scripting.



ETL tools experience (SSIS, Datastage, Informatica etc).

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid role.

