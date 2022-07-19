PEGA Developer

The Role: We are currently looking for a PEGA Developer with at least 3 years experience on a permanent contract basis to work remotely.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related

Experience Required:

At least 3 years PEGA experience being an intermediate or a senior in PEGA Development

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Designing and developing PEGA BPM applications.

Performing solutions within the PEGA PRPC environment.

Designing class structures, application frameworks, and data models.

