PEGA Developer – Gauteng

Jul 19, 2022

The Role: We are currently looking for a PEGA Developer with at least 3 years experience on a permanent contract basis to work remotely.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related

Experience Required:

  • At least 3 years PEGA experience being an intermediate or a senior in PEGA Development

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Designing and developing PEGA BPM applications.
  • Performing solutions within the PEGA PRPC environment.
  • Designing class structures, application frameworks, and data models.

