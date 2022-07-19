PEGA Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are currently looking for a PEGA Developer with at least 3 years experience on a permanent contract basis to work remotely.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related
Experience Required:
- At least 3 years PEGA experience being an intermediate or a senior in PEGA Development
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Designing and developing PEGA BPM applications.
- Performing solutions within the PEGA PRPC environment.
- Designing class structures, application frameworks, and data models.