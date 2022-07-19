PMO Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field – (essential)

Project Management Certification (for example PMP, PRINCE2, CAPM, MSP) – (essential).

Experience

+4 years’ experience in a project management environment in a large organisation, working as a project/portfolio analyst, project management officer or a similar role – (essential).

– Experience managing multiple projects and pulling together multiple schedules into a master schedule and/or interfacing with other teams managing different schedules – (essential).

Strong proficiency in MS Office with hands on experience of enterprise project and portfolio management tools (EPM/PWA, Microsoft Project Professional/Online, SharePoint Administration) – (essential).

Strong understanding of Business Intelligence tools and proven experience in developing and maintaining interactive reports, visualizations and dashboards in Power BI with M and DAX – (essential).

Experience in a retail, FMCG or supply chain / logistics environment – (desired).

Knowledge and Skills

Demonstrable knowledge and understanding of the principles and frameworks of successful project management

including sound knowledge of project planning, scheduling and control principles and practices – (essential).

Working knowledge or understanding of Business Intelligence tools and utilising it in building interactive reports

(preferably Power BI) – (essential).

Desired Skills:

PM

Learn more/Apply for this position