Project Manager Ã¢?? IT Infrastructure

Jul 19, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Project Manager ?? IT Infrastructure to join our team in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

Role Objective: Provide leadership in project governance, scheduling, tracking, and reporting throughout the project lifecycle.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric
  • Certified Project Management Professional

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems
  • Scrum Master and ITIL 4 Foundation

Experience required:

  • More than 10 years of work experience in the IT industry.
  • A minimum of 5 years of those as a Project Manager IT Infrastructure and preferably with 3 years in business transitions.
  • PMP or Scrum Master certified Project Manager with strong knowledge of ITIL4.
  • Knowledge of IT Services, Networking, Server Hardware and Software (HP, Dell, Nutanix).

Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Provide leadership in project governance, scheduling, tracking, and reporting throughout the project lifecycle.
  • Project Management and transitions of business Information Systems

