Project Manager at WebHelp UK – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We have an exciting opportunity for a Project Manager to join our team in Cape Town. Join the dynamic, energetic team in a creative and fun environment on an exciting growth journey.

Here you will get an opportunity to develop your career by working on innovative projects, within a fantastic team where individual and team effort is recognised.

You’ll be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 100,000 passionate people who work across 190 locations in over 50 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

In this role, you will be responsible for managing projects to ensure the successful launch and on-going performance of the operation by managing the overall delivery of projects in line with agreed, signed-off scope and timelines.

What you’ll be doing

– Keeping key stakeholders informed on operational improvement projects

– Identifying operational improvements and translating the improvement opportunities into projects and programmes

– Developing project plans

– Defining project scope and governance

– Ensuring timely resolution of any issues and escalating when necessary

– Providing operational insight on impacts, risks, costs and opportunities on new concepts, initiatives and business change

– Using persuasive skills to ensure successful project completion and operational readiness to ensure delivery of the best customer and agent experience

What you’ll need

– Matric

– 3-year degree/diploma /NQF equivelant

– Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage with stakeholders at all levels across our business and clients

– Knowledge of project management principles

– Minimum 2 years’ experience in project management

– Ability to multi-task and work on your own initiative, as well as being able to make decisions where appropriate

– Excellent planning, organisational, and time management skills

– Working experience within a contact centre or BPO environment (Preferred)

Please note that the appointment will be made in line with the Company’s EE Plan.

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients.

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity to join our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

